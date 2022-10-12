LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new civil lawsuit filed against an east Louisville day care claiming one of its employees — who was arrested last month — intentionally grabbed, squeezed and dropped several infants.
Racheal Flannery, 24, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with three counts of first-degree criminal abuse. Alex White, who's representing two of those three families, said the investigation and arrest started with a disturbing phone call to one of the parents.
"They were simply told that they needed to come get their child that I believe the verbiage was that there had been and incident of neglect," White said. "And that they should simply come get their child and take them to the hospital so that they could get checked out and that Vanguard would be willing to pay for the medical bills."
Ryan Russell, the father of one of the three infants, said in the lawsuit that Flannery intentionally and violently handled his infant child. Police said Flannery is seen on surveillance video Sept. 28 repeatedly shoving a bottle into Russell's 7-month-old's mouth before grabbing the child's head and squeezing it into her chest. She then "forcefully" put the victim in the crib and walked away, according to police.
Police said surveillance video then shows Flannery returning, picking the victim up, swinging the victim around and "forcefully" putting the child on the ground. She then can be seen forcing the bottle into the child's mouth and the child's head "can be seen shaking repeatedly on the video," according to court records. A moment later, police said she can be seen dropping the child on the floor.
"She gets up whips him around and forcefully puts him into the bed, later whips him out and puts him to the ground, and that’s all that I was shown," Russell said in an interview Wednesday.
According to court documents, the child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital for a bruise to the left cheek and upper arm and a cut on the lip.
After watching the video, Russell filed a civil lawsuit against Vanguard Academy and several of its employees. The 17-page suit it says Vanguard "breached its duty by employing Flannery to create a culture in which children were routinely put in harm's way."
The lawsuit also says workers were caught hitting, vaping and using profanity all in front of children.
In an interview Wednesday, Russell said he said he wanted to file the suit to protect other families from experiencing the same alleged mistreatment.
"There is no justification for it," Russell said. "He is an 8-month-old baby, and I think the descriptions in there are accurate. And my reaction is the same thing I have had since I first saw it: utter disgust and anger toward Rachael Flannery. But it's not just them. Covering it up and lying to my face has caused a lot of emotional problems with us."
The suit details concerns brought on by employees about child safety and that Vanguard's management often ignored those concerns telling employees to keep quiet or be fired.
Police said Flannery also "violently handled" a 6-month-old on the same date as the above incident.
Last week, one day after a judge reduced her bond from $50,000 to $25,000, Flannery was released from jail. She's currently on home incarceration and told not to contact any victims or her work.
"Justice, in this case, is hopefully that these babies are OK," White said. "... All we can do from a civil side is peruse these claims to the full extent of the law."
The day care notified parents days after the arrest that it would cut back hours because of lack of staffing.
