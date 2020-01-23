LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Frustration and confusion surround a program at the new YMCA on Broadway that provides opportunities for free memberships. The problem is that it excludes families who live too far west in Louisville.
The YMCA made a splash when it opened late last year, celebrated as a hub to better health in an underserved community.
"We welcomed the Republic bank YMCA and were excited for the things it’s bringing to the community and making accessible to us now," said Kandice Shobe-White, a lifelong west Louisville resident.
Shobe-White's joy turned to disappointment when she found her family home, blocks from Shawnee Park, disqualified her 12-year-old son from the Youth Engagement in Sports (YES) program.
It's for kids in fifth through eighth grade. The program meets twice a week, as well as one Saturday a month, and includes a fitness tracker and Y membership all for free.
Leaders are studying youth participation in sports and health outcomes. The YMCA considered federal opportunity zones when it applied for the $400,000 in funding and set parameters based on the distance to the facility and homes with children.
"We are aware of the confusion that has gone with that, and the idea that these were just free memberships was not the (case)," said Steve Tarver, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Louisville. "These are memberships that are paid for by a federal grant."
The grant only covers west Louisville from the Ohio River to Algonquin Parkway between Ninth Street and Interstate 264. Those barriers cut out kids in neighborhoods like Shawnee, Chickasaw and Park Duvalle.
"The redefinition of the boundaries of west Louisville by that particular grant is almost like its resegregating the neighborhood," Shobe-White said. "We use to have a racial issue, black and white. Now, the segregation is because of income. That's not right.
"Because there are homeowners on this side of the Watterson, it doesn't mean they shouldn't qualify as opportunity-zone families."
Tarver reminded people that the YMCA offers income-based reduced memberships.
"It hurts me that anybody feels left out, but the fact of the matter is we used our best judgement," Tarver said.
Shobe-White said she's still looking at joining the YMCA for her son. But she wants to make sure other programs won't come with a run around,
"This is great program ... but it should be inclusive," Shobe White said. "I just want to make sure they're doing it the right way."
The YES program is open to 500 kids over the next two years.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.