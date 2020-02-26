LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A number of parents gathered at South Oldham High School on Wednesday night to discuss the impact social media has on kids.
"A lot of the aspects with the cell phones the social communications that are available and so forth has been an overwhelming issue in our family," said Trent Ingrim, one of the parents in attendance. "It's one we're trying to be on top of."
The "Peace for Parents" meeting included a discussion with David Houvenagle, a therapist from the University of Louisville's Peace Hospital. Houvenagle informed parents about the pros and cons of social media and spoke about how it can affect their kids' mental health.
Two tips Houvenagle gave to parents: Watch what your kids are doing and communicate with them.
"If you're not consistently communicating with your child, things can get away from you really fast this day in age," said Houvenagle, who also told parents that social media sites are not supposed to register children under the age of 13.
