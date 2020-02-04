LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Schools in Crawford County, Indiana, are cracking down on students who habitually miss school.
The district has a new absence policy called "Project Attend." District leaders are teaming up with the county prosecutor to hand out consequences when students miss too much school.
The first few unexcused absences result in a warning. After six unexcused absences, parents could face a fine of up to $500.
After 10 unexcused absences, parents could be referred to the prosecutor for educational neglect. School officials say "Project Attend" takes effect immediately.
