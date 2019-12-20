LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The parents of three Indiana children who were hit and killed by a truck are furious after the driver was sentenced to serve just four years in prison.
In October 2018, Alyssa Shepherd was driving a truck in Rochester, Indiana, when she hit and killed Alivia Stahl, 9, and her 6-year-old twin brothers Mason and Xavier Ingle. The children were crossing a street to board a school bus.
Shepherd, 25, was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison, followed by three years on house arrest as part of a 10-year sentence. In October, a jury convicted her of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and passing a school bus causing injury. She faced a maximum sentence of 21 1/2 years.
The victims' parents said she should have received 10 years in prison.
"She's at home on a punishment for killing children, yet taking care of hers," Brittany Ingle said. "It's like, that's not very much of a punishment when mind are six feet under and hers are at home with her."
The parents called the sentence a "slap in the face."
In court Wednesday, the mother of the children killed in the crash, Brittany Ingle, reportedly lunged at Shepherd before being taken out in handcuffs and charged with battery, according to WSBT.
