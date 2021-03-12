LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is getting ready to reopen on March 17 with back-to-school drive-thru events for parents to pick up supplies.
At Norton Elementary School, parents and students were able to pick up information and supplies needed for next week. The school also received PPE donations and gave out masks to students.
Students are allowed to bring refillable water bottles, but drinking fountains will not be available.
Each JCPS school came up with its re-opening plan.
