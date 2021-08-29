LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It was a somber day in downtown Louisville for families who have lost loved ones. It was a day of remembrance and courage — one step at a time.
Voices singing filled the air in downtown Louisville Sunday as nearly 100 people gathered at the steps of the Hall of Justice and placed their shoes.
“If you have lost a child, you are a grieving mother and we don’t ever want you to ever walk a mile in our shoes,” Nicole Cowherd said from a megaphone to the crowd on the steps. Cowherd lost her song Richard in a shooting in 2019.
The group Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters helped organize the event.
Dozens of pictures were placed not only on the steps but also could be seen on t-shirts.
“The whole concept is to bring awareness. We don't want them to walk a mile in our shoes. We wanted them to see our shoes on the steps and see our loved one's picture,” Cowherd told WDRB News.
It was an emotional day for many families. In the crowd, family members wiped away tears and consoled each other — each day a different feeling than the last — but all mourning together.
Kenneth Forbes lost his son to violence in 2012.
“Groups like this like the mom's group, we really kind of fellowship together and we can help each other going through different stages of the grief process,” Forbes said. “I wish I had the same support in 2012 that we have today.”
This is the second year the group has gathered and although it’s for only a few minutes, they are moments each person looks forward to. To share stories, remember those who were lost, and work together to prevent senseless violence from hurting other families.
“My goal is to help somebody," Cowherd said. "If I can do that fighting through my own pain and help somebody through my pain I am alright with that.”
