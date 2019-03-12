LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Educators went to the Capitol on Tuesday to protest several education-related bills, leaving students at home and many parents on the hook for child care.
JCPS made the call around 10 p.m Monday.
“When kids aren't in school, it affects our services we're able to provide our kids and instruction,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.
JCPS and JCTA made an agreement in an effort to keep kids in the classroom that allowed each school to send three teachers to Frankfort each day for the rest of the legislative session.
“I was disappointed that, obviously, it wasn't successful,” Pollio said. “We thought we put together a pretty good deal.”
School administration, faculty and staff won’t be paid for "sick out" days until the time is made up at the end of the year, Pollio said.
Pollio said no school means no instruction and a lack of services kids need each day, like free lunch.
“We've opened up more places for kids to receive free meals across the city,” Pollio said.
There are eight Bus Stop Café sites and eleven elementary schools across the district offering free lunches.
Some parents said they were left on the hook to find child care Monday night and were forced to leave kids with older siblings or grandparents.
The Kentucky Science Center hosts a for Pop Up Science Day when JCPS is out of school. Attendance has been about 40 children each day during the sick out days.
The cost is $50 for non-members.
“I'm a stay-at-home mother, but if I had to do childcare, yes, I imagine it would be really hard,” Amanda Dennison said.
While some parents are calling for teachers to head back to the classroom Wednesday, Dennison said it's all worth supporting teachers.
“I do back teachers up,” she said.
It’s unclear if the teachers will take another sickout this week.
“We will continue to monitor that situation,” Pollio said.
