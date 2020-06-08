LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents should be "proactive" and initiate conversations with their children about the underlying issues that have fueled nationwide protests in recent weeks, Peace Hospital officials said Monday during a Facebook Live discussion facilitated by UofL Health.
Dr. Stephen Taylor, chief medical officer, and Aundrea Lewis, chief nursing officer, urged parents to discuss race issues with their children. Talks can center around basic racism for young kids and develop into deeper conversations for teenagers, they said.
Cities throughout the country have been the sites of major protests following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others by police.
"One of the first things you can do is say, 'Hey, let's talk about this. How's it going? What questions do you have? What can I do to support you? What do you need from me?'" Lewis said.
"As a parent, we owe that to our kids to take that first step and initiate a conversation. This topic's all over TV. You can't change the channel without seeing something, so we can't hide behind it."
Lewis added that such conversations can help parents articulate their views on race, saying they are "role models" and "teachers" for their children.
"This gives us an opportunity to reassess our gut and see where we are so that we can be the best parents for our kids as well," she said.
Parents also shouldn't stop talking about these issues with their children once protests stop, Taylor said.
"Keep it active and keep it present so that it never leaves our consciousness and we're always thinking about it and we're always talking about it, and that is how it will change," he said.
The conversation can be viewed on the UofL Health Facebook page.
