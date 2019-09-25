LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents were given another opportunity Wednesday to weigh in on major changes coming to Greater Clark County Schools.
Parents were able to ask questions about the district's new strategic plan during a meeting at Charlestown High School.
That plan includes $11 million in athletics upgrades during this school year, including a new pool at Charlestown Middle School and a new football turf with bleachers at Jeffersonville High School.
One parent said he supports spending more so his kids can play on safe facilities.
"Yes, you don't want to overspend, but you also have to put money into your facilities to keep them from falling apart," Mike Adams said. "It's not just maintenance. They do require occasional upgrades and things like that."
To save money, the district could close the pool at River Valley Middle School.
The school board could take a vote next week. The community can give feedback at another meeting Thursday night at Jeffersonville High School.
Related Stories:
- GCCS proposal to no longer require certified teachers for related arts draws concern from some parents
- Greater Clark coaches tweet support for $11 million athletic facility upgrades
- New GCCS strategic plan calls for millions in upgrades to schools
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.