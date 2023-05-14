LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown held a celebration for Mother's Day on Sunday.
Mother's Day Market at Paristown had 16 local vendors offering candles, jewelry, painted goods, bath and body productions and more. The event gave vendors the opportunity to showcase their products.
"It is pretty cool," said artist Zoe Luvisi. "I have been to a few events with Paristown before and it is pretty fun being able to be a local artist here in Louisville at the events."
The Village Market was also open throughout the day.
