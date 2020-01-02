LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown’s inaugural winter festival was such a success that its outdoor ice skating rink will remain open until Jan. 12.
The rink originally was scheduled to close Sunday, but Paristown officials said in a news release that they will keep it open because of the Fête de Noël's overwhelming public support.
The festival has been “a huge success, and the community support and feedback has been tremendous,” said Steve Smith, Paristown’s managing partner.
You can find the 100-by-40-foot ice surface east of downtown Louisville, just off East Broadway.
The rink will be open from 4-9 p.m. weekdays except Fridays, when it will remain open until 11 p.m. On weekends, the rink will open at noon and remain open until 11 p.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Sundays.
