LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's less than one week until Thanksgiving and people are already getting into the Christmas spirit.
Paristown's Fete de Noel kicked off on Friday for the opening day of the outdoor ice skating rink. Numerous attendees came out to enjoy the rink and opening festivities.
Santa Claus also attended the festivities, a new attraction this year.
Organizers are happy to once again be able to do this event for a third year.
"We continue to grow with the community," Director of Public Relations Jeanne Hilt said. "Paristown is just a really special place, especially at the holiday season."
Fete de Noel runs through Jan. 2. There are vendors and other things to do. For tickets and to reserve tickets on the link, visit Paristown online.
