LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Christy’s Garden Ice Skating Rink in Paristown will open for the weekend starting Friday as part of the Fête de Noël: A Gift From Commonwealth Bank & Trust Opening Weekend.
Weekend festivities begin with the "Here Comes Santa Clause Christmas Convoy" at noon Friday in Paristown, according to a news release. The event is part of Light Up Louisville.
Letters to Santa can also be dropped off at Brent Street Holiday Market starting Friday through Dec. 24. Toys for Tots donations can also be dropped off at the market or Skate Shack, with donations encouraged to be made by Dec. 4. They will be accepted through Dec. 12.
Other weekend activities include:
- Jon Carloftis, a nationally recognized Fine Garden Designer, will unveil his new space in Stoneware and Co.’s art factory and retail destination. He will create unique holiday arrangements on site from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday.
- The Foggy Mountain Bottom Petting Zoo will be free and open to the public at Brent Street from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday.
- Custom Maker’s Mark bottles and glassware purchased at Stoneware and Co. can be dipped in red or green wax from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday. A calligrapher will also be available for customized holiday labels at their Brent Street Holiday Market chalet.
- The Grinch will be on site from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday. A free 7 p.m. showing of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" starring Jim Carrey will be shown at Paristown Hall’s outdoor screen overlooking the ice-skating rink.
Paristown will be strictly adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines, with masks required unless patrons are seated and eating or drinking and capacity limited on the rink. Social distancing will also be encouraged and enforced, and staff will have daily temperature checks.
