LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Newburg and Buechel communities have a new resource for health care.
The Park DuValle Community Health Center held a grand opening for its new location on Bardstown Road on Thursday.
Providers at the new clinic will offer pediatric care, women's health care and behavioral health care, as well as dental and pharmacy services.
Clinic leaders chose the area for the new location to serve its growing immigrant and refugee populations.
"Our objective is not just to provide primary care, but to provide other services that they might not be able to get," said Dr. Swannie Jett, CEO of the Park DuValle Community Health Center. "We try to make sure that they don't come back over and over again for services, so we try to solve the problem."
The new location is the center's seventh in Kentucky.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.