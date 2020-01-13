LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville football fans will see changes for the 2020 season at UofL's Cardinal Stadium.
In a release, the University of Louisville's athletics department says fans can expect game-day improvements for tailgating including a new Fan Zone, better WiFi and parking upgrades.
The Fan Zone is planned for the Purple Lot south of the Central Avenue tunnel. The space will include a stage for live music, a beer garden, food trucks and a Family Fun Zone with a mini turf field and space to reserve tents for tailgating.
Director of Athletics Vince Tyra says in a statement that the changes are about the fan experience. "This is an investment in every fan, not just those with premium seats, and this will help create more of a tradition around our football program."
Improved WiFi will allow fans to stay connected during games, and UofL says the upgrades will help transition to full mobile ticketing in the 2021 season.
Cardinal Stadium's 37,800 seats in the lower-bowl seats are being refurbished. The re-coating began last summer, and it will resume this spring. Weather faded the seats from the original red color over the years, so an industrial UV protective coating will restore the old color and strengthen the seats.
PARKING CHANGES
Changes are planned to the stadium lots. Construction on a new hotel means football fans can no longer use the Platinum T Lot in the southeast corner at Floyd Street and Central Avenue. Season ticket holders will be notified in March about selecting parking for the 2020 season. Options will be based on CAF Priority Points. Reserved parking will only be available in the Platinum S and Bronze Lots.
The Purple Lot will also become a pass-required speed parking option that will be a first-come, first-to-park model, which the athletic department says is used in all NFL stadiums and most college programs.
UofL fans should visit GoCards.com/FBGameDay for more information about changes. There is also more information on parking at GoCards.com/FBParking.
