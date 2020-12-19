LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Parkland Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana handed out warm gifts to members of the community on Saturday.
The club teamed up with the clothing line Poverty Kills and several other organizations to distribute new or gently used winter coats outside its building on Greenwood Avenue.
The organizer of the drive said the event started with a post on Facebook calling for people to help out and donate.
"A lot of people can't purchase coats," said Angela Masden with the Parkland Boys & Girls Club. "A lot of people don't have clothing for the kids and things like that, so we wanted to give — and take — something off their shoulders a little bit by providing something to put underneath the tree."
Members of the Parkland neighborhood helped distribute the coats.
