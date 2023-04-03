George Clinton-Parliament Funkadelic in New Orleans 2010-AP.jpeg

FILE - This Friday April 23, 2010 file photo shows funkster George Clinton during performance with Parliament Funkadelic at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in Louisiana. Clinton joins rapper Remy Ma and KRS-One, among the stars headlining a series of free concerts next month meant to celebrate New York City's emergence from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Cheryl Gerber, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's time to get funky. One of the creators of funk is coming to Louisville.

Parliament-Funkadelic, featuring George Clinton, is coming to Paristown Hall on Brent Street, with special guest Fishbone.

The show is set for Saturday, August 26 at 8 p.m.

Clinton's top song, "Give Up the Funk," was released in 1975. He's known for creating unique music now internationally recognized as the genre of funk.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m.

