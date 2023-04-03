LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's time to get funky. One of the creators of funk is coming to Louisville.
Parliament-Funkadelic, featuring George Clinton, is coming to Paristown Hall on Brent Street, with special guest Fishbone.
The show is set for Saturday, August 26 at 8 p.m.
Clinton's top song, "Give Up the Funk," was released in 1975. He's known for creating unique music now internationally recognized as the genre of funk.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m.
For more information and to purchase tickets when they go on sale, click here.
