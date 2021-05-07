LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular southern Indiana pizzeria is expanding again.
Parlour will be opening a location in downtown Louisville in the next few weeks. Craft Culture Concepts, a local restaurant group, is opening a fourth location in an existing building at the corner of Liberty and Second streets downtown.
The facility has seen several restaurant concepts come and go over the years. Most recently, Craft Culture Concepts opened Smoked on Second and 133 Bar and Bites in October 2020. However, the restaurant quickly closed, because the partners said there wasn’t enough traction downtown to support the high-end restaurant through the end of the year.
Now, the same group is turning the restaurant into a Parlour. There are signs out front stating the pizza hotspot will open soon. Max Bloom, a managing partner of CCC, believes downtown is bouncing back and ready for a new restaurant concept.
“We’re excited to add another Parlour Pizza location,” Bloom said. “This is definitely the brand that we want to grow. We do hope local residents come out, but we will be catering to the convention center, too. And we’re going to put a big focus on take-out and third-party delivery.”
Bloom said the plan is to open the last week of May or the first week of June. They will start hiring workers early next week. Click here to learn more about available positions and to apply.
This is the fourth Parlour location in the Louisville area, the others on Frankfort Avenue, in New Albany and in downtown Jeffersonville, which is the original.
