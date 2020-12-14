LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany just got a little tastier.
A grand opening and ribbon-cutting was held Monday morning at the new Parlour Pizza.
The restaurant opened on State Street inside the former Wick's Pizza spot.
The New Albany location is Parlour's third and biggest, with dining on the first floor and a music hall on the second.
Parlour's first and main location is in Jeffersonville at the foot of the Big Four Bridge. The second location is on Frankfort Avenue in Louisville.
