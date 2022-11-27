LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of East Liberty Street near downtown Louisville was shut down Sunday while MSD crews make emergency repairs to a sewer line.
Only local traffic is being allowed on East Liberty between Campbell and Wenzel Streets. That's where crews are repairing the sewer line under the pavement, according to a news release.
Investigation of a depression and hole in the pavement revealed a cavity below the pavement and deteriorated areas in the brick sewer pipe, which dates to the 1800s.
Arrow boards are in place to direct motorists around the area. However, there is local access for residents and businesses. Sewer service is not expected to be disrupted during the repair.
There's no estimate yet of how long the repair will take.
