LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers who use a busy stretch of East Broadway near downtown Louisville will have to put up with detours for a while longer.
Crews are working to repair a 90- to 96-inch brick sewer line that has been in service for 154 years. Over the years rocks, dirt, sand and bricks have built up and are being removed.
Workers are also installing steel liner plates to fill the gaps left by missing bricks and to stabilize the pipe. Crews are using large tanker trucks with a powerful vacuum to help remove a lot of the debris.
The bricks and larger rocks must be hauled out by hand.
Lane closures on East Broadway between South Floyd and South Jackson streets will remain in effect until the repairs are complete. The center lane of Broadway and some turning lanes onto and off Broadway are also closed.
There's no estimate on when the repairs will be complete.
