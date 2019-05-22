LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A section of I-265 East in Floyd County, Indiana closed by a sinkhole could reopen by Wednesday night.
A sinkhole opened on I-265 East between the Charlestown Road exit and I-65 late Tuesday night, according to Indiana State Police. All lanes of I-265 were immediately closed with traffic being diverted off at the Charlestown Road exit.
Indiana Department of Transportation spokesman Natalie Garrett says crews from MAC Construction had to use heavy equipment to rip up the asphalt and open up the hole to make repairs to both eastbound lanes of I-65.
The sinkhole is being filled with gravel and paved over. The eastbound lanes of the interstate are expected to reopen Wednesday night. But crews will have to use radar and do alternating lane closures to the westbound lanes between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., so it can be inspected for any possible problems.
Indiana State Police sent out an alert early Wednesday about the traffic issues on the interstate for the Wednesday morning commute.
I 265 eastbound is completely closed near the 5 mile marker in Floyd County due to sink hole that has developed. Eastbound lanes may be closed for multiple days. pic.twitter.com/LhtwClQzPX— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) May 22, 2019
Until I-265 East reopens, WDRB Traffic Reporter Mike Marshall recommends drivers detour north on Charlestown Road, then east to Highway 60, and get on I-65. Or, take Blackiston Mill Road to the Lewis and Clark Parkway and onto I-65.
Early Wednesday, two people were killed in the backup caused by the sinkhole on I-265 East near the Grant Line Road exit. The victims' names have not been released.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.