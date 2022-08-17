LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of Interstate 64 West is closed Wednesday in Franklin County.
Crews are working to repair the deck of the bridge over Evergreen Road at mile point 49.8.
If you're headed from Frankfort or Lexington to Louisville, you'll need to detour. Drivers can take exit 53B onto U.S. 127, left onto U.S. 60 West, left to state Road 151 south and back on to I-64.
The repair is expected to be finished no later than 3 p.m.
The state Road 1665 bridge is one of four bridges on I-64 in Franklin County scheduled to be replaced by next fall.
