LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All along a street near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, each and every mailbox is empty.
Residents of Girard Drive in the Preston Park neighborhood are blacklisted for the foreseeable future because of loose dogs.
"It just stopped coming, and we started wondering," said Kerrie Beanblossom, who lives on Girard Drive. "And we had people actually across the street come to us saying, 'Hey, we haven't got our mail, because we're on blacklist now.'"
Even though postal workers still cautiously deliver — with pepper spray strapped to their work belts — on surrounding streets, they've stopped delivering on Girard because of the threat of attack.
"Due to a recent dog attack and a past history of dog attacks on the street, USPS has temporarily suspended mail delivery to protect our letter carriers and keep them safe from harm," a USPS spokesperson wrote in a statement. "USPS experienced over 5,700 dog attacks last year and we take this problem very seriously. We look forward to reaching a solution with the dog owners so we can restore normal mail delivery service to our customers. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to settle this matter soon."
Residents like Beanblossom, a high school junior, are dealing with the frustrating side effects caused by the sudden stoppage of mail delivery.
"I'm almost out of high school, and I will be applying for colleges soon," she said. "I have a bunch of college visitations coming up, and I need to get these papers in to them. I'll lose my chance to potentially get into the college I want to be in."
She and many other neighbors said the problem dogs are escaping from just two houses. Beanblossom said one of the dogs is white and is coyote-like in stature. The other was described as a pit bull.
"One is chained up in the front yard, and the other one is in the backyard but constantly gets out every time," Beanblossom said. "At one point, you have to learn how to control your dogs. You must know your boundaries when it comes to having a pet. You have to make sure they're chained up, they have the right health and stuff like that. You can't have them going after people."
A female resident at one of the homes said her dog stays in the backyard and hasn't escaped. No one came to the door at the other house.
The problem was a big talker at a Preston Park Neighborhood Association meeting Wednesday night. In that meeting, an aide for Councilwoman Nicole George told residents her office is coordinating with Louisville Metro Animal Services to fix the problem. The aide instructed those who've witnessed the loose dogs or attacks to report those incidents to LMAS.
"You will likely get subpoenaed to testify that this has happened," she told them.
As that meeting happened, an LMAS animal control officer went door-to-door down Girard Drive to collect statements.
USPS said Girard residents can pick up their held mail at their local branch for the time being.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.