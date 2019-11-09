LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Step by step, nearly 150 people conquered a challenge to honor America's veterans.
Participants climbed 25 flights of stairs at Humana Tower in downtown Louisville on Saturday as part of the Top Flight Challenge Tower Climb. The event benefited Honor Flight Bluegrass ahead Monday's of Veterans Day celebration.
"We raise money to help those veterans that Honor Flight works with to get them to D.C. to visit the memorials from the wars that they served in," said Kristina Gardiner, the co-president of the Veteran's Network Resource Group. "Our group is very passionate at helping our veteran population."
The first person reached the 25th floor in 2 minutes and 32 seconds, event organizers said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.