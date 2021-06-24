LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cars will be able to drive again on parts of the scenic Loop in Cherokee Park.
The two sections of the loop highlighted in green on the map above will open to traffic Monday, June 28. What's in red will stay closed to cars for now.
The loop has been closed to traffic since April of last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Opening these sections will let people drive directly to the Bonnycastle and Hogan's Fountain pavilions.
Another public meeting will be later this summer to get people's opinions on plans for the rest of the loop.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.