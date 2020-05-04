LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Next week, constructions crews are scheduled to begin resurfacing work on a 6.5-mile section of I-265 between I-64 and I-65 in Clark and Floyd Counties.
E&B Paving Inc. has been awarded a $7.2 million contract to patch, mill and pave that section of the road, beginning on May 11, if weather permits.
The project will begin with crews patching the westbound lanes of I-265 before milling and paving begins. Lane closures will take place daily, between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Patching is expected to begin on I-265 EB in early June. The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph in the work zone for the duration of the project.
Several ramps will also need to be closed at various times during the project, including State Street, Grant Line Road, Charlestown Road, Paoli Pike and I-64. Additional ramp closure information will be announced as the project progresses and detour routes will be provided.
The project is expected to be finished sometime in late October.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.