LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parts of two busy roads in Clarksville will be closed this weekend.
The sections of Eastern Boulevard and Veterans Parkway above Interstate 65 are being closed for joint repairs. Eastern Boulevard is scheduled to close Saturday night at 7 p.m., and reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday.
Veterans Parkway is set to close at 7 p.m. Sunday and reopen by 6 a.m. Monday.
All ramps will remain open at Veterans Parkway, but traffic won't be allowed to cross I-65.
