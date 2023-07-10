LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person riding a motorcycle in Jeffersonville died after a crash July 7.
According to Jeffersonville Police Department, the crash involving a motorcycle and three unoccupied parked cars happened in the 300 block of East Market Street around 9:57 p.m. Police said both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to University of Louisville Hospital, but the passenger later died at the hospital.
Police haven't arrested anyone yet, but the investigation is ongoing with toxicology analysis. Police didn't release the names of the people involved in the crash.
