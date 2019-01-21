Passionate south Louisville residents continue fighting against JCPS facilities plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of south Louisville residents confronted JCPS leaders Monday night over plans to close for an elementary school.
The plan involves closing Watson Lane Elementary School and combining it into a brand new school. But some residents said doing so would devastate their community.
"All we can do is stand up and fight, scream, see what we can get accomplished. And if we can't, say a nice word at our funeral..." said Mark Romines, who lives near Watson Lane. "If need be, and I hate to say it, we will seek legal counsel."
He joined more than two dozen people who attended the Valley Village Homeowners Association meeting to talk about the district's proposal to close Watson Lane. The plan calls for and combining it with Wilkerson Elementary on Wilkerson's property, which is about about five miles from Watson Lane.
It's all part of the district's bigger plan to build several new schools across the county.
"They're difficult decisions," said JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, who attended Monday night's meeting. "The last thing we want to do is have a negative impact on the community."
Board member Ben Gies said a new school would improve school safety, access to technology and student achievement. He said it would also start to level the playing field between opportunities in the south end versus the city's east end.
"Our kids are falling behind the east end," Gies said. "I will not stand for that. Period."
District leaders said they will look into neighbors' concerns and that the plan isn't set in stone.
"If it were a rubber stamp, I wouldn't be here talking to our community members here tonight," Gies said. "We have all of the information and all of the variables on the table, and then we make an informed decision."
The plan will likely come before the board in the spring. If it passes, the new school wouldn't open until the 2021 school year.
Related Stories:
- HOA ready to petition and take legal action to save neighborhood JCPS school
- Plan to consolidate some JCPS schools draws mixed reaction at pair of meetings
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.