LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passport Health Plan took another step toward building its new headquarters in west Louisville.
The Medicaid Plan said it has received interest from six different developers and plans to ask for proposals soon for the site at Broadway and 18th Street.
The six organizations plan to have offices on the campus to help provide health clinics, affordable housing, education and career programs, officials said.
Work on the headquarters project halted in 2019 as the company tried to stay afloat during Medicaid payment cuts. But Passport announced plans in January to restart construction.
