LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passport Health Plan released a status update on its future headquarters location to the Metro Health and Education Committee.
Construction on the site at Broadway and 18th Street was put on hold in late-February. Passport was on track to fall apart financially after the state made significant cuts to Medicaid payment rates. Then in May, it was announced Evolent Health would buy 70% of Passport for $70 million.
However, there still has not been any movement at the construction site. On Wednesday, committee members reviewed a progress report provided by Passport. The company states some of the contractors that started the project are planning to move onto other jobs. So Passport expects the crane and equipment will be removed by the end of this month.
The fence around the perimeter of the property and the security will remain.
In the progress report, Passport stated the company will find a new partner with the “right vision” to take over the construction project.
Passport and the state are still working out a new contract. Committee members said it is important to make sure the company and its future is stable first before focusing on the construction. But the chair person said they are not losing sight of how important this project is to the city.
“This building is in the heart of where a lot of our Medicaid population is,” said committee chair person Keisha Dorsey, (D) Metro Council, Dist. 3. “So people would be able to access their health care in their own neighborhood. So that’s what this project means. It’s not just a building in west Louisville.”
