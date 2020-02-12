SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a dozen homeless Bullitt County students no longer have to worry about money for graduation, prom and other senior activities thanks to a generous local donation.
Pastor Rob Beckett, who serves at the Shepherdsville Church of the Nazarene, recently met with the school's youth service coordinator. He wanted to find out how the church could help students in need.
"As we were getting ready to leave, she said, 'And by the way, the immediate need that I have right at the moment is that I still have 13 students who don't have cap and gowns,'" Beckett said.
Beckett then started a Facebook fundraiser, hoping to raise about $1,000 to purchase caps and gowns for the 13 seniors.
"I had no idea what it was going to turn into," Beckett said. "At the moment, we are at about $6,000."
Christy Hardin, coordinator of the Youth Service Center, said homelessness in high school comes in a lot of different forms.
"'I'll sleep at my friend's house tonight' or 'I'll sleep at my aunt's' or 'my mom overdosed, but my 21-year-old sister has moved out, so I'll move in with them,'" she said, recounting what she hears from students.
Leigh West, a senior at Bullitt Central High School, admits she has a lot of problems.
"It's really stressful. I have some issues going on at home, which doesn't help with the stress that's going on here at school," she said. "I went home crying one day, and my mom was crying too because we didn't think we was going to be able to afford getting a cap and gown."
But now, paying for her cap and gown is no longer a problem.
"It's a big relief," she said.
The fundraiser officially ends Friday, but school officials said the need is year-round. Donations can be mailed to the school at 1330 Highway 44 East, Shepherdsville, KY 40065 or click here.
