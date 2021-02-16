LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The snow may have stopped, but roads in and around the Louisville area were slick and treacherous Tuesday morning as drivers were urged to stay home unless absolutely necessary.
Crews asked for patience as they worked continuous, 12-hour shifts to get the roadways cleared off. They said it could take an entire day to do so.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it takes about an hour for a snow plow driver to treat the route they're assigned, and they worked overnight. In District 5 — which includes Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham, Trimble, Henry, Spencer, Shelby and Franklin counties — that adds up to 3,500 miles when accounting for every lane crews clear.
Jefferson County alone has 573 miles of single lanes to clear.
Louisville's Public Works Department is also asking for drivers to make way for plow trucks, allowing them extra space. Vanessa Burns, director of the department, said the trucks often work in tandem and ride next to each other.
In one incident Monday, a driver on the road tried to get around the trucks and lost control of the car, creating a huge risk to everyone. Fortunately, officials said no one was hurt.
The city also said clearing the roads is a process, and the slush drivers are currently experiencing is a part of that process.
"When you see it, and you see the slush — and you think, "That doesn't look very good" — well, what that slush means is it's 15 degrees out there and it's not going to freeze," Burns said. "That's because we put calcium chloride, which is a chemical that will keep the snow slushy so it doesn't freeze up."
Officials are asking residents to stay off the roads entirely if they don't have to be out, and if they do, drive slow and be wary of possible slick spots.
The weather is impacting more than just roads.
Residents whose trash is normally picked up Mondays or Tuesdays can expect to be serviced sometime by the end of the week, according to the city.
The city's shelters remain open with beds available to help Louisville's homeless population come in out of the cold.
As for sidewalks that are covered in snow, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said that responsibility falls on the residence or business closest to it.
