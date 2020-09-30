LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says Tuesday night's debate between Pres. Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden was "exhausting."
"It was exhausting just to watch it much less be a part of the debate. But it was exhausting," he said. "I think there's got to be a better format."
Paul told WDRB news that a different format would give each candidate more time to respond and interact. Tuesday's debate was combative, with Trump and Biden constantly interrupting each other.
"I didn't come away thinking that there was going to be a lot of people saying, 'Oh, this was great and very informative.' I think the opposite's going to be the response, and that sounds like that's what we're hearing," he said.
Paul said there were some important moments in the debate. He pointed to former Vice President Joe Biden not answering whether he supports adding more justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.
"The fact that Biden wouldn't answer that is important, and I think that people need keep asking," Paul said. "I think if the Democrats add two or three justices, the Republicans will then come back and add two or three justices. Before you know it, we'll have three dozen Supreme Court Justices, and I think it will dilute the value of the Supreme Court."
But Paul, who is a Trump ally, said the president also stumbled when he did not forcefully oppose the white supremacy movement.
Trump told one white supremacy group known as Proud Boys to "stand back, stand by."
"I think it was a mistake not to unequivocally say that no one in the Republican Party believes in white supremacy," he said. "He could have easily followed up and said we don't believe that laws should be race-based, and we don't believe that the other side should get a free pass either."
Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth of Louisville called Trump's response a "national disgrace."
"'Stand back and stand by' isn't a condemnation, it's an order from a superior," Yarmuth said in a statement. "We need to know what exactly Trump is telling a band of white supremacist outlaws to stand by for and what he expects of them. After last night's national disgrace, our choice is democracy or tyranny."
