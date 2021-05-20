LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has evolved into a political war with Kentuckians on both sides.
The U.S. House passed a bill Wednesday that would create a bipartisan commission to investigate the riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump, but all five Kentucky House Republicans voted against it.
Republican Sen. Rand Paul told WDRB News he will join Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in opposing the commission in the Senate.
“I've sat through half a dozen hearings on this already in the Senate. The House has had hearings," Paul said. "So I think the commission's probably unnecessary. My fear is that Democrats want to politicize this to make it a campaign issue.”
Paul said the “common sense” answer to the problem is to have more officers at the Capitol equipped with the proper gear when there are concerns about large crowds.
“Really, I think there's probably — ultimately — a lot of blame to go around on the decisions not to have more law enforcement there on that day,” he said.
But Rep. John Yarmuth, Kentucky’s only Democratic in Congress, said the idea is to answer the very questions Paul raised.
“That's exactly the kind of information that would come out of a non-partisan commission,” he said.
Yarmuth accused Republicans of attempting to cover up what happened.
“I don't think there's any question that Republicans are afraid of what might come out of a commission report,” Yarmuth said.
Paul said Democrats are focusing on the Jan. 6 riot while ignoring violence that occurred during some of the social justice protests last summer.
“I think the summer protests in some ways were probably more violent in the sense that people were throwing molotov cocktails at police,” Paul said. “They were burning, trying to burn the courthouse, things like that.”
Yarmuth said Republicans are trying to change the subject. He said there is no comparison between the two.
“Those, by the way, were not attacks on the Congress itself, not an attack on the constitution,” Yarmuth said.
Paul said he wants to let the criminal justice system run its course, pointing out that hundreds have been arrested for storming the Capitol.
Still, he accused Democrats of making too much of the riot.
“There were people using clubs and acting like idiots and felons, and they all deserved to be punished,” Paul said. “But calling it an armed insurrection makes it sound a bit like the civil war, and I think isn't really probably an accurate description.”
The House passed a $1.9 billion bill Thursday that would beef up Capitol security. The vote was 213-212. It got no Republican support. The measure now heads to the Senate.
