LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- East Liberty Street is closed between Campbell and Wenzel Streets until further notice while MSD crews repair two cave-ins in the pavement.
According to a news release from MSD, preliminary inspections show the collapse happened Monday after breaks in the connections to a 30-inch brick sewer line that was installed in 1871.
Traffic detour signs are posted for drivers who normally use East Liberty.
MSD officials say sewer service won't be affected during the repairs. There's no estimate of how long it will take to complete the repairs.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.