LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A part of Baxter Avenue in the Highlands has been closed after a portion of pavement collapsed Monday because of a break in the sewer.
The closure affects northbound lanes at 990 Baxter Avenue, just south of Highland Avenue, according to a news release. The roadway is plated and closed, and damage assessment will begin Tuesday, MSD said.
MSD said Monday that it is not yet sure when repairs will be finished, but traffic detours are already in place.
