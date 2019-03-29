LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be several road closures in downtown Louisville next week for milling and paving.
Preston and Clay Streets, both from Main to Witherspoon Streets will close Monday.
On Tuesday, Preston and Clay Streets will close, and Jefferson Street will close from Fourth to Sixth Streets.
And on Wednesday, Jefferson Street will close again, as well as Seveth Street from Magazine Street to Broadway.
All of the week's closures are listed below:
- Monday, April 1:
- Mill Preston Street from Main to Witherspoon Streets
- Mill Clay Street from Main to Witherspoon Streets
- Tuesday, April 2:
- Pave Preston and Clay Streets
- Mill Jefferson Street from Fourth to Sixth Streets
- Wednesday, April 3:
- Pave Jefferson Street
- Mill Seventh Street from Magazine Street to Broadway
- Mill Chestnut Street from Roy Wilkins Avenue to First Street
- Thursday, April 4:
- Pave Seventh Street
- Continue Chestnut Street milling
- Friday, April 5:
- Begin Chestnut Street paving
- Complete Chestnut Street milling
- Saturday, April 6:
- Complete Chestnut paving
