Paving, road safety and school upgrade projects approved in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) — New Albany’s Economic Redevelopment Commission approved several projects Tuesday that will impact city streets and thousands of high school students.
New Albany High School wellness grant
New Albany High School’s head football coach, Steve Cooley, requested a $100,000 redevelopment and wellness grant in order to upgrade the school’s weightlifting facility. Cooley said he has been searching for funding for nearly two years and has secured some private support, but the money is not in the school’s budget.
“We want to take our weight room, which is basically 15 years old, and create a facility that the city of New Albany would be proud of,” Cooley said.
He said the school’s 2,000 students use the facility from 6:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. most days. He said it will impact not just the student athletes but also the health and well-being of every student in the city.
“A lot of our kids, they don’t have $10 to join Planet Fitness or join the Y or something like that,” Cooley said. “They can’t afford a personal trainer, so they get their strength training from our coaches.”
Most commissioners agreed it was a "reasonable request" and fitting with the group's mission. They mayor said after the meeting that "schools are a very big economic driver" and the city competes daily for students and their families.
But two commission members brought up concerns if providing funding from the Tax Increment Financing district is appropriate for the project. Legal advisers stated that up to 15 percent of the TIF funds can be used for school-related projects. It was also expressed that providing $100,000 to New Albany High School will not impact the commission’s other projects planned for the year.
The project passed with the 3-2 vote.
Grant Line Road safety project
Commission members also approved funding to develop a plan to make parts of Grant Line Road safer. There are a few hills near Grant Line Elementary School that create blind spots for drivers and make it difficult to turn safely. Engineers intend to essentially shave the hill at Blackberry Ridge down by 3 feet. This would take the hill from a 20-mile-per-hour visibility to 40-mile-per-hour visibility.
The vote was unanimous. The contract will allow engineers to develop the plan, see how much it will cost and bid the project out. Construction work should start later this year.
Grant Line Road and Fourth Street connectivity project
The commission approved a proposal to determine the feasibility of creating a new road that will connect Grant Line Road to Fourth Street. Engineers will need to take into consideration the railroad and the cemetery.
Mayor Jeff Gahan agreed this would be a perfect project for redevelopment of the city.
“This will create a straight shot into downtown,” he said. “It’ll be a great economic boost for people that want to get downtown. It’s been in the planning stages for a long time. We don’t know what the cost will be, but we’re anxious to find out. And the only way to do that is to do the engineering.”
Industrial Park paving projects
Finally, commission members unanimously approved just $1 million to repave several roads in the Industrial Park. The roads endure heavy traffic with workers and trucks driving to and from the businesses. Commission members and Gahan agreed the city needs to take care of those roads to protect the business interests of the city.
Here is a full list of the roads approved to be milled and repaved in 2019:
