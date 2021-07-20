LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville drivers should prepare to see some work being done on city roads and sidewalks.
Mayor Greg Fischer on Tuesday kicked off the 2022 fiscal year paving season. There is $55 million budgeted for paving and sidewalk repairs.
About $20 million will go toward paving 200 miles of roadways, while $2 million will go toward more than 30,000 feet of sidewalks.
"We've got a lot of sidewalk repairs that we need to have happen around the city," Fischer said. "When you think of the age of the city of Louisville, they are in rough shape. We prioritize going from the worst sidewalks to the best. Particularly important for people that have trouble walking, in a wheelchair, or use a Cain, that we keep our sidewalks in good shape."
About $30 million is allocated for bigger projects, such as the River Road widening, Dixie Highway streetscape and Westport Road improvement projects.
Paving season typically ends in late November.
