Sherman Minton Bridge lane closure.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be a lane closure Thursday night on the Sherman Minton Bridge.

The right lane will be closed on westbound Interstate 64, entering southern Indiana, starting at 10 p.m. The closure is expected to last until 6 a.m. Friday.

Crews will be doing pavement testing. All westbound ramps in the area will still be open during the lane closures.

The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.

