LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Central High School collected school and cleaning supplies Thursday in Breonna Taylor’s name.
The school hosted a peace walk to remember the slain emergency room technician and asked participants to bring supplies that will be donated to a family in need.
At the end of the walk, students were asked to commit to improving race relations.
"That they'll stay focused on the topic in general and they won't let it go to the wayside," said Samantha Pitts, the school’s acting athletic director. "On the commitment card itself, we've outlined family questions to continue the conversation at home."
Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, also also took a few laps around the track in honor of her daughter.
Palmer said she could not ask for a better support team than all the people walking with her and those taking a stance across the community.
