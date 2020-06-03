LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old inspired a peaceful protest along Bardstown Road on Wednesday.
Several organizations helped organize the event, but they said Nora helped them on the street. Hundreds of people gathered to demand racial justice, declare that black lives matter and criticize what they called a culture of racism. Some people stood along the road and held signs that read, "BLM," and "How many more," while motorists honked their horns in support.
Andrew Thuita, who participated in the protest, said he was amazed at the turnout and the racial composition of the protesters.
"I'm walking around this area and I'm probably one of the only black people I see," he said. "And people are holding signs like 'Black Lives Matter.' I'm flabbergasted, I'm impressed, I am humbled. And I think there is hope for this country if this many white people want to seek justice, whatever their motivations might be. It's fantastic."
Protesters also chanted the name of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was shot by Louisville Metro Police officers on March 13.
