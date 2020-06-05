LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While the call for change began in larger cities like Louisville, it has poured over into Kentucky's smaller communities that have helped be a part of the protests against police brutality.
From demonstrations in Harlan County to those in Shelbyville and Elizabethtown, many city leaders said they have been peaceful and constructive.
"It all starts with conversation and empathy and understanding and listening," Elizabethtown Mayor Jeff Gregory said. "That's what we try to do down here: We care for everybody in our community."
Elizabethtown saw several peaceful gatherings over the weekend, and city leaders joined those to hear feedback and concerns. Law enforcement also listened, the mayor says.
"No community is perfect, and that includes ours," Gregory said. "But we opened up conversation to be able to work on some things that maybe need some work. We acknowledged that there's always things that we can do better."
In Shelbyville, protests last weekend showed support to the voices in Louisville.
County Judge Dan Ison said it's been both eye-opening and rewarding to see members of the community collaborating in a peaceful manner to create change.
"The sheriff, the police chief, the mayor, the county judge, citizens, are all coming to talk about this in a rationalized manner," Ison said.
Ison called the Black Lives Matter message a "critical" one and said whether or not racism is prevalent in your community, it needs to be addressed.
"Whether you've had it, you haven't had it or you may have it, it's something we should be looking at as a community as a whole, and we should be having dialogue," he said.
More protests are planned in both Hardin and Shelby counties for this weekend, and city leaders said they'll be there to listen, learn and grown alongside those calling for change.
"Everywhere across the country, there are people that want their voice to be heard, and they want to get out to show they're supporting things that are happening in some of these bigger metropolitan areas," Gregory said. "They want them to know they're not alone."
