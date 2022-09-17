LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The third day of Bourbon & Beyond had people rockin' at the fairgrounds.
Pearl Jam and Greta Van Fleet were the headliners Saturday night, and thousands of people started pouring into the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center around noon to listen to the live music all day.
There was also a burger contest and plenty of bourbon flowing.
Bourbon & Beyond continues Sunday — its fourth and final day — with Chris Stapleton and The Doobie Brothers headlining.
