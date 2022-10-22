JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Jeffersonville on Saturday morning.
Jeffersonville Police Maj. Isaac Parker said police responded to a pedestrian being hit by a single vehicle at Trey Street and Highway 62 at 7:15 am.
The person, who is believed to be an adult, was taken to the hospital, but later died. No further details on the person who died has been released.
Parker said no foul play is suspected at this time.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.