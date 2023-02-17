LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian died Thursday night after being hit at Taylor Boulevard and Walter Avenue.
Louisville Metro Police said in a news release Friday that it happened around 8 p.m. when a man was crossing outside of the crosswalk. According to witnesses, the man "darted" out into the street in front of the car.
The man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he died hours later. The man's identity has not been released.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, and police said no charges are expected to be filed.
