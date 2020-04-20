COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- One person is dead in southern Indiana after a semi hit a pedestrian.
In a release, the Columbus Police Department says officers were called to the area of US 31 and Shady Lane about 7 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a person who had been hit by a truck.
Police haven't released details about the victim or what happened. The crash is still under investigation by both Columbus Police and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.
